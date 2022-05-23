Rochester Pride sees large attendance

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Crowds took to Soldiers Field Park this weekend to show support for the LGBTQ+ community during Rochester pride.
It's been three years since Rochester pride took place in The Med City.
After back-to-back Covid cancellations people turned out in droves to take part in its return at Rochester's Soldiers Field Park.
Rochester MN Pride Chair Jennifer Winter says around 1,800 people attended the celebration Saturday, the biggest turnout the event has ever seen.
Winter tells KIMT News 3 the longer than usual wait since Rochester pride's last edition may have drawn more people to come together this weekend.
"I think coming off of the pandemic and having to postpone the event multiple times, I think there was desire for the community to be able to get out and gather in person again. I also think that the extra time that the pandemic afforded us if you do want to look for a Silver Lining there's a lot more time to build up the event and really kind of build up anticipation for it."
Rochester MN Pride doesn't have any big events planned for June but is planning abunch of smaller events. Anyone interested in supporting Rochester MN Pride can click here