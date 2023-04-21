Rochester Pride says proposed transgender protection bills may "save lives"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As states, including Iowa and the Dakotas, work to pass laws aimed at preventing anyone who identifies as transgender from receiving gender-affirming care, Minnesota is working to protect those who seek and provide it.
Currently, under an executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota is a trans refuge but that's not permanent. So, the DFL controlled Senate took up the issue on Friday by debating three health care bills.
Lawmakers discussed outlawing conversion therapy and legally safeguarding gender-affirming care for patients.
LGBTQ organization, Rochester Pride, says the passage of bills would mean Minnesota is moving forward on progressive issues.
More importantly, board member Julie Winters says, it could be the difference between life and death for some members of the trans community.
"That's what the whole point is, to make a person feel comfortable and valued as a human. So, it may seem like a lot of pomp and circumstance for a very small portion of the broader community but for that part of the community it often is life or death."
The refuge bills would grant legal protections to patients who travel to Minnesota for gender-affirming care along with abortions, as well as to the providers.
The conversion therapy ban would allow a professional licensing board to discipline anyone engaging in the practice with LGBTQ youth or vulnerable adults.