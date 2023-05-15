Rochester Pride returning to the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-"Rochester Pride" is coming up this Saturday. The celebration starts at 12:00 p.m. at Soldiers Field. There will be performers there to entertain folks with some live music as well as food trucks supplying crowds with lots of yummy things to eat. Over 80 vendors will be there selling items and letting people know how they help support the LGBTQ community. John Alexander, a board member of Rochester Pride, said the event makes a big impact on the attendees.
“It means something different for each person, but most people who come to it come away with a sense of belonging, diminishing the feeling of being alone, finding other people that share their thoughts or their feelings or who may have very different stories from their own, but somehow it still contributes. It still adds to who we all are as a group. It’s like a-a welcoming home, like a family," Alexander said.
There will be an afterparty for teens at Old School Entertainment Co. that day starting at 5:00 p.m. At Little Thistle Brewing Company, there will be an all-ages afterparty that day as well. That afterparty will begin at 5:00 p.m.