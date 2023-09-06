Rochester police warning about a rise in smash-and-grab vehicle burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are alerting Rochester residents to an escalation of auto burglaries.
The Rochester Police Department says it is seeing an uptick in car break-ins and the theft of items inside vehicles. Officers say such burglaries used to mostly happen with unlocked autos but criminals are now more often breaking windows.
A 44-year-old woman told police her vehicle was in the Quarry Hills east parking lot on the afternoon of September 2 when someone broke her window and stole her purse. A 24-year-old women reported leaving her vehicle unlocked Tuesday afternoon and her purse and car key were stolen from inside.
Rochester police say they believe criminals are patrolling parking lots and looking for valuables inside vehicles. Residents are being told to not leave things, especially visible items, inside parked vehicles.