Rochester police say multiple kinds of narcotics found after man arrested for probation violation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say arresting a man for a probation violation has led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy.
The Rochester Police Department says Jon Ask was seen leaving home around 5 pm on Wednesday. He was wanted for a probation violating and officers stopped Ask’s vehicle and took him into custody.
Police say they found 48 grams of crack cocaine in Ask’s possession, which led to search warrants being issued for his home and vehicle.
Investigators say at the house they found:
- 48 more grams of cocaine
- 18 grams of crack
- 20 grams of meth
- 11 grams of ecstasy
In Ask’s vehicle, police say they found:
- 86 grams of a substance testing positive for fentanyl, meth and cocaine
- 17 grams of meth
- 62 grams of cocaine
Investigators say the driver of Ask’s vehicle could also be facing charges.