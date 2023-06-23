Rochester police release photos of individuals possibly connected to Gates gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police investigating gunfire at the Gates of Rochester apartments are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals.
The Rochester Police Department has released photos of the two, saying they want to identify and speak to people who were at the Gates around 5:30 pm on June 16 when a dangerous fight broke out and two shots were fired.
If you recognize the people pictured, police say you should not approach them. Instead, contact Detective Weber at (507) 328-2897 or cweber@rochestermn.gov.
If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may issue a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident.