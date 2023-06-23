 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening.

Concentrations of Ozone may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
At this level of Ozone exposure...Members of sensitive groups may
experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be
affected.

For additional information...please visit the Minnesota Pollution
Control Agency Web site at http://aqi.pca.state.mn.us/#healtheffects

Rochester police release photos of individuals possibly connected to Gates gunfire

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester police logo 33.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police investigating gunfire at the Gates of Rochester apartments are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals.

The Rochester Police Department has released photos of the two, saying they want to identify and speak to people who were at the Gates around 5:30 pm on June 16 when a dangerous fight broke out and two shots were fired.

If you recognize the people pictured, police say you should not approach them.  Instead, contact Detective Weber at (507) 328-2897 or cweber@rochestermn.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).  Crime Stoppers may issue a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident.

Shooter photo 1 June 23 2023
Shooter photo 2 June 23 2023

Tags

Recommended for you