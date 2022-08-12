Rochester police release IDs of those arrested during drug raid at Motel 6

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are saying fear of potential overdoses spurred a raid at Motel 6 on Wednesday.
The Rochester Police Department says it suspected people were dealing drugs, specifically fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, out of the motel. Investigators say they learned one of the people involved in the drug operation was armed with a firearm despite being banned from doing so by his criminal history.
On Friday, police announced the following arrests:
- Kanell Angelo Powers, 23 years old, from Rochester - Arrested for 4th and 5th Degree Controlled Substance Crime. He was arrested on Monday, August 8th
- · Charles Harrison Hadler, 19 years old, from Lake City. Charges referred to the County Attorney’s Office for 5th Degree Controlled Substance Crime
- · Heather Nicole Nery, 30 years old, from Rochester. Arrested for two counts of 5th Degree Controlled Substance Crime. She was arrested on Wednesday, August 10th
- · Anthony Dominique Lindsey, 31 years old, from Rochester. Arrested for violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order and Gross Misd. 911 Interference. He was arrested on Wednesday, August 10th
- · Shomari Haneef Carter, 27 years old, from Rochester. Ticketed for Obstructing the Legal Process. Ticketed on Wednesday, August 10th
- · Malik Lincoln Hilton, 25 years old, from Rochester. Arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Arrested on Wednesday, August 10th
- · 16 year old male juvenile from Rochester. Facing potential charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance Crime from an incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. He was turned over to his parents