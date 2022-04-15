Rochester Police officer receives lifesaving award

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Police recognized officers, dispatchers, and even a few citizens last night at their annual awards ceremony. Several officers were even given awards for saving a life including officer Benjamin Schlag.
Schlag was one of seven people who received a lifesaving award. He responded to an incident last year where a man was on top of a parking ramp saying he was going to kill himself.
Schlag was able to talk the man down and get him the help he needed. He tells KIMT News 3 what receiving the award means to him.
"The reality is we as police officers come to work. We do this work every single day but we go home to be with our families, our friends, and were neighbors and family members and things like that," explains Schlag. "So to get that recognition for any type of incident we respond to, it feels really good on alot of different levels and it kind of touches everybody differently."
Schlag was one of 60 people recognized for his work during the department's annual awards ceremony.