Rochester police officer honored for helping prevent a fire tragedy

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Fire Department is honoring a police officer whose diligence may have helped avoid a tragedy.
Firefighters were called to an apartment complex in SE Rochester in late February and arrived to find a cooking fire had been extinguished by the occupant of the apartment. Crews found a fairly significant blaze had started in the kitchen area after a stovetop burner was accidentally left on and food left in a pan ignited. Flames burned parts of the cabinet, charred the whole kitchen ceiling, and melted and broke a light fixture.
The occupant told firefighters her smoke detectors woke her up and she came out of her bedroom to find heavy smoke and flames in the kitchen. The Fire Department says the woman was clearly shaken but grateful for her safety and the safety of her three children.
In turns out that about 11 hours earlier, Police Officer Ben Schlag had been called to the same apartment for an unrelated reason and noticed the smoke detectors were chirping. Officer Schlag notified the Fire Department to come and check the detectors’ batteries and firefighters found the existing smoke detectors were not working due to a wiring problem.
Officer Schlag tracked down the building manager and advised him to fix the wiring issue as soon as possible while firefighters left two battery-powered smoke detectors in the apartment as a stop-gap solution. Those detectors are what alerted the female occupant to the kitchen fire.
The Rochester Fire Department says without “the attentiveness, care and vigilance of Police Officer Ben Schlag on the original call for service, RFD crews and investigators believe that the fire would have turned into a more significant fire that would have likely left the family trapped and unable to escape harm due to the location. Additionally, because the fire was in a multi-family building, it is possible other families would have been affected.”
“Smoke detectors do save lives if they are properly maintained and working,” says Fire Chief Erik Kerska. “We thank all Rochester Police Officers for all they do on a daily basis to keep our firefighters and community safe. Being safety-minded at all times really made the difference in this case. Early recognition and fire prevention is a top goal within our department, and thankfully we have partner agencies like Rochester Police in the community helping us meet that goal.”
“This story illustrates how much every contact counts – something we remind our officers of each shift,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin. “It also shows the impact partnership can have on public safety. We are grateful to work alongside such a dedicated team of firefighters.”