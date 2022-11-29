 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today...

.An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest
Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow
and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will
develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing
snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over
northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere,
light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in
some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des
Moines metro area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along
with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester police offering free kits to discourage catalytic converter thefts

  • 0
Rochester police logo 33.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are now offering free catalytic converter marking kits to Rochester residents as part of a state pilot program to help prevent thefts.

Each kit from the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau includes a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter making the part traceable when registered.  The Rochester Police Department says to get a kit:

1.    Stop by Law Enforcement Records (2nd floor at the Government Center,101 4th Street SE or the North Station, 4001 West River Parkway NW) between 8:00 and 4:30, Monday-Friday.

2.    Bring your vehicle's VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) and Minnesota license plate number to register your kit.

3.    You will need to register your kit using your smart phone or by completing a paper form.

4.    Apply the label to your catalytic converter following the steps included in the kit or contact your local dealer/mechanic/body shop to help at no charge.

Law enforcement says scrap dealers pay top dollar for the precious metals in catalytic converters.  A marked catalytic converter indicates that the part might be stolen, and it is a crime for dealers to receive, possess, transfer, buy, or conceal any stolen property. Police say the kits are a way to not only reduce the number of thefts, but also help prosecute the criminals responsible.

You can learn more about the state’s pilot program here.

