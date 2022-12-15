 Skip to main content
...Snow, Strong Winds, Hazardous Travel Expected Into Tonight...

.Snow will continue to fall through most of the evening and into
tonight, and northwest winds will increase during that time with
gusts up to 45 mph. This will cause reduced visibility in blowing
snow, especially during brief periods of more intense snow
showers. Roads will be slick due to the combination of snow,
blowing snow, and falling temperatures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of one to three inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibility in
falling and blowing snow, including during the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A holiday giving tradition continues for the Rochester Police Department.

Thanks to a generous donation to the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, participating officers will receive a $100 bill to give to someone they think could use a hand this holiday season.

“Compassion is one of our core values, and this is an opportunity to demonstrate that,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin.  “Police officers continuously come across people in our community who have unmet needs. It warms our heart to deliver them a little joy.”

The Police Department says a local, anonymous donor has been supporting this holiday tradition for many years.

