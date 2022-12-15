Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season

Weather Alert

...Snow, Strong Winds, Hazardous Travel Expected Into Tonight... .Snow will continue to fall through most of the evening and into tonight, and northwest winds will increase during that time with gusts up to 45 mph. This will cause reduced visibility in blowing snow, especially during brief periods of more intense snow showers. Roads will be slick due to the combination of snow, blowing snow, and falling temperatures. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of one to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Much of north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibility in falling and blowing snow, including during the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&