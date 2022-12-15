Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A holiday giving tradition continues for the Rochester Police Department.
Thanks to a generous donation to the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, participating officers will receive a $100 bill to give to someone they think could use a hand this holiday season.
“Compassion is one of our core values, and this is an opportunity to demonstrate that,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin. “Police officers continuously come across people in our community who have unmet needs. It warms our heart to deliver them a little joy.”
The Police Department says a local, anonymous donor has been supporting this holiday tradition for many years.