Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An investigation is underway into an attempted abduction in northwest Rochester.
Police say around 8 pm on Wednesday, an 11-year-old girl reported riding her bike on 7th Street NW when a small black SUV pulled into her path from Manor Drive NW. The girl told police the driver of the SUV tried to talk her into the vehicle but she refused.
The girl says the driver got out of the vehicle and made contact with her but she was able to pull away from him and ride away on her bicycle.
The Rochester Police Department is describing the driver as a black man, 5’6’’ to 5’8’’ tall with a thin build and short hair with a beard. The man is described as wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants and his SUV had a blue sticker with lettering in a rear side window.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Investigator Craig Jacobsen at 507-328-2735 or Dispatch at 507-328-6800.