Rochester Police investigate likely murder-suicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester Police Squad Car

File photo of a Rochester Police vehicle.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is investigating what they say indicates a suicide and homicide based on evidence.

On Monday, September 5, police say they conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast and found two people dead inside.

According to preliminary reports, a 67-year-old man died from self-inflicted injuries, and a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries.

Authorities say no suspects are being sought in the case and that the couple was from Iowa but were temporarily staying in Rochester.

