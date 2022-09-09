Rochester Police investigate likely murder-suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is investigating what they say indicates a suicide and homicide based on evidence.
On Monday, September 5, police say they conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast and found two people dead inside.
According to preliminary reports, a 67-year-old man died from self-inflicted injuries, and a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries.
Authorities say no suspects are being sought in the case and that the couple was from Iowa but were temporarily staying in Rochester.