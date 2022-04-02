Rochester Police Department sees strong attendance for Skate City Nights.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Families skated in the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday for day two of Skate City Nights, an event by the Rochester Police Department.
According to officer James Marsolek, RPD saw around 500 people on Saturday afternoon compared to Friday night where around 1,500 people attended.
The police officer tells KIMT News 3 he believes many people came because the weather cooperated and kids are still on spring break.
He thinks people are more comfortable socializing indoors again.
"It appears after talking to a number of people they're very comfortable with what's going on and they're happy to be out and about doing things," says Marsolek. "We're very appreciative of this event. They're super excited that this is going on. They can't believe that this is happening."
Skaters are hoping the event returns.
"With all the positive feedback we've been getting, will be looking to do this event sometime in the future," explains Marsolek. "Obviously too early in the game to know when that will be but you can probably see it coming up again."
RPD will be bringing back another family favorite this summer, Safe City Nights. The event will be back in June.