Rochester Police Department reflects on response efforts to swatting incidents Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is reflecting on its response to false active shooter threats Wednesday.
Upon receiving the call, RPD responded to Lourdes High School in less than four minutes from when the initial call came in and the first officer arrived on scene. It was roughly 30 minutes before the threat was clear.
While officers were inside dispatch sent out a county-wide page alerting all law enforcement they had received reports of an active shooter in Rochester, prompting area law enforcement to also respond.
Patrol Division Lt. Ryan Lodermeier says a call of this magnitude requires the use of a lot of resources from law enforcement, to fire and medical and personnel to bring the situation under control.
“It’s such a large use of those resources and it's beyond aggravating and frustrating, knowing that it was ultimately just a hoax. And you think about the resources that other people and the city of Rochester and Olmsted County needed as well, their service response time might've been reduced,” he explains.
The department trains regularly with other law enforcement to be prepared in these situations.
“We’ve trained for this, we've trained as much as we can for this to make sure that we're prepared for a situation like this if it were to arise, of course, we hope that it never happens, but in the instance that it does, we always take great pride in knowing that we've trained to be ready for it,” Lt. Lodermeier adds.
He says these kinds of incidents are taken seriously by the department.
“Parents send their kids here to school in Rochester - they're our kids too - we think of everything as just the same way and we will do anything in our power to make sure they go home at the end of the day.”
The investigation is being handled by Rochester Police Department’s investigative unit in collaboration with the state of Minnesota and the BCA to narrow down who is behind the hoax.