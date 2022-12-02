 Skip to main content
Rochester Police Department issue warning following recent thefts in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department is urging the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity in the northeast part of town.

Several robberies have occurred in the northeast Rochester neighborhood within the last week.

“We're encouraging people particularly in those neighborhoods that are being hit to call us when they see something that they might not normally see suspicious but if somebody doesn't belong in the neighborhood, we'll certainly check those out,” says Capt. Jeff Stilwell with Community Services. 

While cases are still under investigation, RPD believes the thefts may be related. 

Police are encouraging people in targeted neighborhoods to call if they notice anything suspicious. 

Capt. Stilwell is encouraging the rest of the community to look out for one another. 

“So if on your break you can look out your window and see something suspicious, or check your neighbors house, or pick up your neighbor's package if they're having something delivered, all those things help.” 

If you have doorbell or other surveillance cameras you can report the video to the police. 

RPD have been  increasing law enforcement presence in the neighborhoods that have been targeted by those burglaries and they’ve been monitoring deliveries.

