Rochester Police Department announces return of Safe City Nights

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday the Rochester Police Department announced the dates and locations of Safe City Night – a series of community events where residents can meet the cops who keep the streets safe.
The event first started in 2019 as a way for first responders to get to know the people they serve and protect.
RPD Lieutenant Ryan Manguson, says, “So the first time the community is having contact with first responders and police in general, is not a time in crisis. So that there's time to have general conversations and relationship building.”
There you will be able to have a meal with officers and learn more about the department programs like their bike patrols and the ‘Cops and Kids’ bike program.
Lt. Manguson says it's important to show they are part of the community.
“It humanizes the profession. You can sit down, have a meal with each other, have a casual conversation and learn about each other to see that they're normal people behind the badge,” he explains.
Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and more city partners are involved in Safe City Nights.
This summer's Safe City Nights will include 6 gatherings, one in every ward of the city.
June 14, 6-8 p.m. George Gibbs Elementary (5525 56th St NW)
June 28, 6-8 p.m. Ben Franklin Elementary (1801 9th Ave SE)
July 12, 6-8 p.m. Jefferson Elementary (1201 10th Ave NE)
July 26, 6-8 p.m. Folwell Elementary (603 15th Ave SW)
August 9, 6-8 p.m. Slatterly Park (950 11th Ave SE)
August 23, 6-8 p.m. Watson Field (1000 Essex Pkwy NW)