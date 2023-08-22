Rochester police ask public to help find grocery store vandal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are asking for help identifying a man they say kicked in a grocery store window.
The Rochester Police Department says surveillance video from around 3:08 am Monday shows the suspect man outside Gargaar Grocery at 605 6th Avenue NW. Investigators say the man approaches a window on the east side of the store, kicks it with his left foot, and walks away to the north on 6th Avenue NW.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person in these pictures to please call 507-328-6800.