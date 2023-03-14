Rochester Police ask for public's help in robbery investigation at Casey's General Store

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police are investigating an armed robbery and asking for the public's help to find the suspect.
According to the department, the man pictured threatened an employee at the Casey's General Store at 4500 Service Dr. NW. just before 9 p.m. Monday.
Officers say two employees were working at the time, one was at the register and the other was outside.
The suspect threatened the woman at the register with a baton-type taser and asked her to open the store safe for him.
When the employee was unable to open the safe, the man took cash from the register and fled the scene on foot.
Officers responded to the scene but could not locate the suspect.
He is described as a man between 5'7" and 5'9" tall, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Rochester Police at (507) 328-6800.