Rochester police arrest suspect after manhunt

ROCHESTER, MN- Rochester police confirm they caught a suspect following a manhunt.
The search happened in the area of 27th Street NE and 4th Ave NE. Police used a drone and K-9s to help find the suspect. Before being arrested authorities had the area blocked off and urged people to stay off the streets.
According to a police sergeant, a young adult male got into a relationship dispute near Northern Heights Drive and Broadway Avenue and ran off.
Police say the suspect had an outstanding warrant and will now face new charges.