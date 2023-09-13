Rochester police are looking for a suspect in a shooting at Olmsted County Fairgrounds

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The public is being asked to help identify the suspect in a shooting incident at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
The Rochester Police Department (RPD) says three shots were fired at the fairgrounds at around 10 pm on September 2. Police say multiple people were present for the gunfire but no injuries were reported.
RPD has released photos of the suspect. If you recognize this person, investigators say do not approach them. Instead, contact Detective Manuel Matos at (507) 993-1280 or mmatos@rochestermn.gov.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). RPD says Crime Stoppers may issue a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this crime.