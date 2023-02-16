Rochester Planning Commission talks Bakery Flats rezoning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously in favor for approval of zoning changes at the site of a former bakery in northwest Rochester.
A change from a light industrial zone to a R4 high-density residential zone would open up new opportunities for housing on the two acre lot at 300 11th Avenue NW.
The request comes about as the The Prow Company, the current property owner, seeks to have the option to build apartments and townhomes on the lot, which is prevented under its current light industrial zoning. The project has been well-received so far.
"We did hold a neighborhood meeting and got some good comments from the neighbors and some support from the neighbors for this project," said Bill Tointon of WSB Engineering.
"Our feeling is that the R4 district along with an LI meets the land use that's currently on the site. however when you read the criteria, the R4 is a better fit," Tointon said.
The goal would be to build a 210 unit rental complex at the site if the zoning change is approved, and the Rochester City Council will hold a public hearing and review the requested zoning change during a future meeting.