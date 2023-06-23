 Skip to main content
Rochester Parks & Recreation Restroom Facilities Locked Due to Vandalism

Rochester Parks & Recreation 2

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Vandalism is forcing the City of Rochester to close all restrooms at Parks & Recreation facilities.

The restrooms will be locked starting Friday to allow for cleaning and will remain locked due to recent damage and extreme messiness unless reserved for an event.  The Rochester Police Department has worked with Parks & Rec to respond to various instances of vandalism at Soldiers Field Memorial Park and other parks across the city.

City officials say portable restrooms will be placed at affected areas as a temporary solution until the bad behavior becomes less common.

