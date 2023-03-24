Rochester Parks and Recreation seeks feedback for Cook Park upgrades

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Parks and Recreation department is exploring possible changes and new additions to Cook Park, and it's curious what the community's thoughts are.
The department is seeking community input on what they would like to see for renovations at the park - including ways to improve things like accessibility and updated equipment.
It's holding an online informational session next week for community members to offer insight into what renovations could be made, as well as new additions.
Some of the proposed upgrades would include easier access to the playground from the parking lot and renovations to dated equipment.
"We do inspections on them pretty regularly, so that's kind of what started driving this was the need to replace the playground," said Rochester Parks and Recreation planner Jeff Feece. " It's got some metal parts that are starting to peel, the paint is peeling, so the steel is being exposed. There's some rust happening, some of the plastic pieces are broken."
In addition to these upgrades, the possibility of adding a dog park has also been included in current talks within the department.
If you'd like to offer feedback, the informational session will be held online on March 29 at 6:30 pm.
The link to the meeting can be found here.