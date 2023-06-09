Rochester Parks and Recreation lowers admission fees to Silver Lake Pool

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Park Board reduced the daily entrance fee to SIlver Lake pool by $2.
Summer means its time for the pool and Rochester only has one public pool available this year with Soldiers Field pool under construction.
Ben Boldt, the recreation supervisor for Rochester Parks and Recreation, says, “There are a lot in our community who have a more difficult financial situation. So, trying to be open and do what we can for all of Rochester to be able come to the pool if they wish to.”
The lower price means more have the opportunity to visit the pool. This past Wednesday is when those rates came into effect. Rochester Park and Recreation lists the new prices online as well as any rules to follow when going to the pool this year.