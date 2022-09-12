Rochester Parks and Recreation is looking for input on the future of golf in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester Parks and Recreation is looking to hear from you about the future of golf in the Med City.
The park board is hosting a public hearing next Tuesday, September 20th focused on the city's golf courses and proposed master plan for the course at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.
While Parks and Rec has a review of golf operations underway now, the feedback gathered will be presented to the park board and city council to help come up with an efficient plan.
“We are presenting some data to the park board and city council so they can make an informed decision. But at this point there has been no final recommendation. What we're trying to come up with is a sustainable operation,” says Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman.
Widman says there is a lot of demand for golf and they are hoping to come up with ways to meet that need, from any change in current courses to the number of holes.
“We're talking about the possibility of change and change is difficult especially for those who have passion for certain course, or like to play all four courses, so there is a lot that will go into this decision.”
The city has made no investments in courses in many years. Widman says they hope to address things like clubhouses and drainage and irrigation needs.
Following the September 20th public hearing, there will be a series of open-house events at the city's four golf courses.
September 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Northern Hills Golf Course (4721 W Circle Drive)
September 22 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Eastwood Golf Course (3505 Eastwood Road SE)
September 23 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Soldiers Field Memorial Golf Course (244 Soldiers Field Drive SE)
September 28 From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Hadley Creek Golf Course (2390 Hadley Hills Drive NE)