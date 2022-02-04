Rochester Parks and Recreation Department teaming up with volunteers to manage resident geese population

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Flocks of geese have been an issue at Rochester parks including Silver Lake. Rochester Parks and Recreation department will be working with community volunteers again to control The Med City's resident geese population.
Even in bitter cold temperatures, the flocks of fowl are still fouling up the city's green spaces.
"We were seeing it in our own observations, trails covered with goose poop and kids sliding on fields covered in goose species," says Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman.
With these animals overpopulating the parks and making a mess, parks and recreation is once again trying to reduce their numbers.
"We started out last year with a process approved by the Humane Society, it's known as egg addling. It doesn't reduce the population it slows the population growth," explains Widman.
According to Widman, egg addling is a process that keeps the egg from hatching by coating them in oil.
"We test the eggs to find out where it is in the incubation cycle. Any egg that is progressed beyond the halfway point in the cycle goes back on the nest"
The oil keeps oxygen from entering the egg. Rochester Parks and Recreation will replace live geese eggs with fake ones so the geese are fooled into nesting during the incubation process.
The geese population won't just be managed in Silver Lake Park. Rochester Parks and Recreation will also be egg addling at Cascade Lake, Soldiers Field Memorial Park, and Foster Arend. Anyone interested in volunteering can click here.