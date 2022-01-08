Rochester Parks and Rec to provide free ice skates on weekends at Soldiers Memorial Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Soldiers Memorial Field ice rinks are ready for skating - and as of Saturday if you don't have your own skates, the City of Rochester has you covered.
The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is providing free skates on weekends at Soldiers Memorial Field's ice rinks. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends you'll be able to skate for free.
There are roughly 55 pairs of skates available on a first come, first served basis.
Youth sizes up to 13 and for adults, traditional hockey style and hybrid are available.
In the first hour of being open Saturday, the park had close to 40 skaters.
Ashley Moran and Michael Uretski moved up north recently and wanted to lace up some skates.
“This is probably my third time ice skating my whole life so I'm not used to this but I'm trying my best,” says Uretski. “So we're keeping him up, we're trying not to fall and break anything,” adds Moran. She tells KIMT she skated professionally for 18 years.
“It’s fun - but also it's hard on ice that's outside - they don't have a Zamboni obviously so it's very different from the ice that I'm used to - we're a little rusty but we're here to have fun,” she says.
Karen Meyer, Parks and Recreation Department Accessible Division Coordinator says the public is always welcome - day and night.
“We've been really looking forward to opening the warming house and getting the skates out to the community - having the community just come out and have some fun, free, winter sport activity,” she says.
“We really just want to encourage our community to come out and try and have something fun and free to do and just see people happy - COVID has been a really tough tough thing for people,” Meyer adds.
The free skates are available on weekends January 8th through the end of February as weather permits.
Parks and Rec says they are looking to provide skates in the evening in the future, they will post updates on that on their website.