Rochester Parks and Rec and volunteers team up to plant over 100 trees in NW neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Parks and Rec partnered with R Neighbors to spruce up one Rochester neighborhood.
Bright and early Saturday morning 120 volunteers came together to plant 104 trees in Northwest Rochester.
Volunteers do all the planting and Rochester Parks And Rec come in and stake, water, and mulch the trees.
Alison Litchy, Forestry Division Program Coordinator, for Parks and Rec says it's wonderful to be part of a project that has an instant impact.
“This neighborhood previously had very very few trees in it. And so we're able to see the big difference that volunteers of one morning can make in the urban forest here in Rochester.”
She adds, “It’s always just kind of gratifying and reassuring to see when the public comes together to help with this common goal that we have. So it's really one of those feel good moments that we get to do and we're happy to do.”
While this is the last volunteer session for the season, the public is invited to an open-house on Tuesday where the city is seeking input on it's Natural Area Management Plan from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at City Hall Room 104.