Rochester park to close for major improvement project

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Upgrades to Slatterly Park are scheduled to begin the week of September 11.
The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department says the equipment and horseshoe pits will be removed and new playground equipment will be constructed in the weeks that follow. That work is expected to close the playground, located near the intersection of 9½ Street SE and 11 Avenue SE, until mid-October.
The improvements to Slatterly Park make up roughly $200,000 of a $500,000 project funded in part by an Outdoor Recreation Grant awarded in 2022. The City of Rochester’s portion of the funding comes from money allocated from the 2020 Parks Referendum.
A Phase 2 of park improvements, including the construction of new horseshoe pits, a basketball court and two pickleball courts, as well as sidewalks to make the park more accessible to community members of different abilities, is scheduled for 2024. It should take place after completion of the Rochester Public Utilities Marion Road Duct Bank Project which runs through Slatterly Park.