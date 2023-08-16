Rochester Parents react to receiving tax rebate payments from the state of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Governor Walz is sending tax rebate payments of up to $1,300 to Minnesotans to help families prepare for the school year.
State officials are expecting to send over two million rebate checks up until September. Eligible recipients should receive direct deposits by the end of august with paper checks being mailed through September.
Eligibility for these payments comes down to three requirements.
- Lived in Minnesota in 2021
- Filled income tax return or property tax refund
- Fall under limits for adjusted gross income (Singles less than $75,000 and married couples less than $150,000)
Receivers are unable to track payments and there is no need to apply for the check.
One Rochester parent believes the check would have been more beneficial if it came last summer.
"Last summer, the price of food was outrageous and through the roof. Things have gone down a little bit. The cost of gas has gone down so I really could've used this money a year ago," said Chelsea Ketchum.
Another parent says the check is not enough to cover back-to-school expenses.
"It would be helpful but its definitely not covering all the expenses that we have. Its really expensive to get everything back-to-school," said Stephanie Chernitskiy.
A single-mom is relieved to be receiving the money soon as the school year approaches.
"I think its a great thing especially being a single mom of three. I have one in school right now and it helps me out tremendously," said Allison Gangelhoff.