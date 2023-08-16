Rochester Parents react to receiving tax rebate payments from the state of Minnesota

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY... The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday. Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. For additional information...please visit the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Web site at http://aqi.pca.state.mn.us/#healtheffects