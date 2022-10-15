Rochester On Tap held at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The fifth annual Rochester On Tap festival celebrating midwestern breweries and craft beer makers was held at the Mayo Civic Center. Around 50 brewers came together to showcase around 100 different kinds of beers, ciders and seltzers. The event, hosted by Townsquare Media, also features a Halloween costume contest that inspired a variety of outfits. Townsquare Media's Director of Content Troy Dunken said he likes the variety of flavors craft beer offers.
"Craft beer is fun because there’s so many different options. There’s a pumpkin spice pistachio cream ale that we’re serving today. You can get really fun. You can get really creative and have a lot of fun with craft beer, and an event like this allows you to sample all of that and really discover what you like," Dunken said.
Townsquare Media will host the wine tasting event Rochester UnCorked at the Mayo Civic Center in May of next year.