Rochester, Olmsted County burn ban lifts Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The ban on open burning in Rochester and Olmsted County is ending Thursday morning.
The Rochester Fire Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says thet will cancel the local burning bat at 8 am.
The ban was put in place on September 1 because of forecasted hot temperatures, breezy southwest winds, low relative humidity, drought conditions, and dry fuels over the Labor Day weekend. The Fire Department says weather conditions have improved enough to now lift the ban.
Drought conditions are expected to persist, however, and the Fire Department continues to ask everyone to use extreme caution around any combustible materials and vegetation in the outdoors.