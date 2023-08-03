Rochester nursing homes receive state funding to help bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Six nursing homes across Rochester are receiving $1.6 million in funding to help facilities recover from the pandemic.
The state of Minnesota is dispersing the money between six assisted living facilities. Minnesota State Representative Tina Liebling says several nursing facilities went into debt trying to survive the pandemic. Nursing homes such as Madonna Towers of Rochester and Maple Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation are receiving funding to become financially stable.
The funding will allow these nursing homes to hire more workers and retain employees. Liebling is hoping the money will help Rochester nursing homes keep up with the mayo clinic when it comes to hiring nurses.
"Its very important to have well staffed nursing homes around and this particularly for us where we have so many patients in the hospital who are coming out of the hospital and needing a place where they can be still close by their physicians," said Liebling.
Six nursing homes in Rochester received funding:
- $208,896 for Rochester West Health Services
- $335,416 for Rochester East Health Services
- $237,012 for Madonna Towers of Rochester
- $275,169 for Maple Manor Nursing and Rehab
- $369,557 for Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth
- $224,962 for Rochester Rehab and Living Center