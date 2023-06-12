Rochester non-profit hopes for strong response to homelessness crisis

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester City Council discussed ways to help community members experiencing homelessness.
Local non-profit organizations are hoping city leaders will find effective solutions at Monday's study session.
One non-profit, The Landing MN, continues to see an increase homeless people asking the organization for assistance at their day center since it opened in November 2022.
Now, they're hoping this new focus by the city will create an even bigger conversation on how to best help those in need.
Over the past month, The Landing MN has seen an average of 95 different people come through the center every day despite only 65 shelter beds being available throughout the city between them and other organizations like the Salvation Army.
Some at The Landing MN believe factors like pandemic-era evictions, stagnant wages, and inflation have put rent out of the reach of many, leading to the sharp increase in people experiencing homelessness.
Alex Hurlebaus, the organization's director of social services, believes city leaders need to adapt some stronger policies to make the most difference when it comes to helping the homeless.
"If you continue to make policies that don't reflect support for people experiencing homelessness, you continue to create a society that doesn't support or care for people experiencing homelessness," he said. "That's not a statement of what elected officials are doing right now, but it is an honest acknowledgement of what it means to be an elected official in a city."
Hurlebaus also notes the city's tendency to follow the county's lead in fighting homelessness. The Landing MN hopes if the trend continues, the city is also willing to invest more into the efforts the county recommends.
