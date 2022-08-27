Rochester non-profit holds fundraiser to spread awareness of homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As homelessness continues to grow in our area one local organization is spreading awareness. On Saturday Family Promise Rochester held a fundraiser to make sure everyone has a place to call home.
With the eviction moratorium over and affordable housing a challenge to find in The Med City, homelessness has increased, according to Family Promise Rochester.
Family Promise Rochester is an organization that helps low income families and families experiencing homelessness find their own place. It has some homes in The Med City including this one that gives homeless families a place to stay.
"We definitely are seeing an increase in the number of families on our wait list. We have anywhere from 20-25 families with a number of evictions going up recently," says its interim executive director Erin Sinnwell. "We're just not able to help as many families a we would like to."
The fundraiser was to inform the community more about what some Rochester families are dealing with. This was the second year the organization had the fundraiser. Through sponsors, food and activities the organization was able to raise money.
"This is awesome. I have three kids and i feel like it's a really good example to be setting for our kids. I think it's great kids can learn this at a really early age as well," says Sinnwell.
Sinwell is hoping to raise between $5,000-$8,000 so nobody is left on the streets.
This isn't the only fundraiser Family Promise Rochester is having. In October it will have a Trunk or Treat fundraiser followed by a choir concert with a silent auction in November. Both will continue to raise awareness of homelessness.