Rochester non-profit gets $40,000 grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Otto Bremer Trust is giving $40,000 to the Collider Foundation.
“The entire Collider Board and I are so appreciative of the support of the Otto Bremer Trust. Through this support, Collider will be able to do more to help grow and support Rochester's emerging business creators in their dreams of starting their own business,” says Traci Downs, Board Chair of Collider Foundation.
The grant will provide for programmatic and operational support for Collider’s ongoing activities throughout 2023. The Rochester-based nonprofit says it works to empower early stage entrepreneurs and assist them in building upon lessons learned from past successes and community feedback to expand capacity to reduce and remove barriers to entrepreneurship.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, the trust has invested nearly $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region.