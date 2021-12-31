You have permission to edit this article.
...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.Continued freezing drizzle will lead to icy spots on roads and
walking surfaces this evening. A brief lull is expected overnight
before a significant storm system with the potential for moderate
to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will
impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north
winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting
snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas
affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the
event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by
early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the
season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected
across northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle.
Light ice accumulations creating icy conditions. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester New Year's Eve Celebrations are in full swing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Last year many New Year's celebrations were called off because of the pandemic.

This year is a little different - with many venues deciding to go ahead with their parties - but with a few adjustments.

"One of the most festive events of the entire year,” says Blue Moon Ballroom owner, Fred Gommels. 

Last year the Blue Moon Ballroom wasn't able to have its annual New Year’s dance. 

This year they're back in full swing with a dance lesson at 7 pm followed by a DJ from 9 to midnight - along with the traditional countdown to the new year.

Gommels says tables and chairs will be more spaced out than usual.

“We're just so elated that we can even have public events - and we expect a nice turnout - not as great as it might be a few years from now, or a few years in the past, but it should be a decent turnout,” he says. 

Crave Kitchen and Bar is having its first New Year's Eve celebration. 

A pre-fixed menu  will be served from 4 pm to 10, followed by a masquerade party with Aventi Entertainment to ring in the new year. 

General manager Cory Henkel tells KIMT this is a sold out event - with 250 tickets sold. 

And while they are not requiring proof of vaccines - they are taking names and numbers for contract tracing. 

“Rochester has done a really good job of mitigating COVID over the past couple of years and our community is really excited to be able to share and experience a champagne toast and usher in the new year,” says Henkel. 

“Really it's been a long time since people have been able to celebrate the new year - we're two years into COVID, it's exciting to be open for new years. We were only open for to-gos last year this time,” he adds. 

While Crave's event is sold out, there's still room at Blue Moon Ballroom. There's no need to register in advance. The owner is anticipating a turnout of about 50 people.

 

