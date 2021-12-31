Rochester New Year's Eve Celebrations are in full swing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Last year many New Year's celebrations were called off because of the pandemic.
This year is a little different - with many venues deciding to go ahead with their parties - but with a few adjustments.
"One of the most festive events of the entire year,” says Blue Moon Ballroom owner, Fred Gommels.
Last year the Blue Moon Ballroom wasn't able to have its annual New Year’s dance.
This year they're back in full swing with a dance lesson at 7 pm followed by a DJ from 9 to midnight - along with the traditional countdown to the new year.
Gommels says tables and chairs will be more spaced out than usual.
“We're just so elated that we can even have public events - and we expect a nice turnout - not as great as it might be a few years from now, or a few years in the past, but it should be a decent turnout,” he says.
Crave Kitchen and Bar is having its first New Year's Eve celebration.
A pre-fixed menu will be served from 4 pm to 10, followed by a masquerade party with Aventi Entertainment to ring in the new year.
General manager Cory Henkel tells KIMT this is a sold out event - with 250 tickets sold.
And while they are not requiring proof of vaccines - they are taking names and numbers for contract tracing.
“Rochester has done a really good job of mitigating COVID over the past couple of years and our community is really excited to be able to share and experience a champagne toast and usher in the new year,” says Henkel.
“Really it's been a long time since people have been able to celebrate the new year - we're two years into COVID, it's exciting to be open for new years. We were only open for to-gos last year this time,” he adds.
While Crave's event is sold out, there's still room at Blue Moon Ballroom. There's no need to register in advance. The owner is anticipating a turnout of about 50 people.