Rochester new business Mezza 9 Cafe and Bakery successful first week open

ROCHESTER, Minn. - March is Women's History Month. One women owned business opened in Rochester this week, Mezza 9 Café and Bakery.
Owner, Sammi Loo says opening a bakery is something she's wanted to do for a long time. “Dessert is a good way to bring a smile to people,” says Loo.
Last September she found a location, and fell in love with the space.
Her first restaurant job was in Singapore. Mezza 9 is a play on the word "mezzanine." She says this space reminds her of everything she learned there.
Loo wants to bring a European style café to Rochester - focusing on dessert pastries, matcha, and coffee.
“Especially at this time right now when there's a lot of sadness around us, I feel like a little bit of dessert and sweetness brings a little bit of happiness to every person. That's my main goal right now. I want to put a smile on everybody.”
She says she is grateful for the outpour of support from the community.
“We have a very overwhelming, busy opening. Our line went out to the block basically,” she explains.
All baked goods including carrot cake, chocolate cake, macaroons, and croissants are locally sourced and made in store.
The café will feature new menu items every week and are working on getting delivery, take out & catering options available.