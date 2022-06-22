Rochester neighborhood growing concerned after delays in postal service

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester neighborhood hasn't been getting any mail for almost a week... and they're wondering, what's up with that?
United States Postal Service says “Local management is aware of delivery issues and taking steps to address the concerns."
Rochester residents Bob and Mary Ann Anderson say they typically get mail every day. The last time they received regular mail was last Thursday.
Neighbor Bob Ledebuhr hasn't had any mail since Thursday either, saying he usually orders all his prescriptions through mail order.
“It’s not unusual to get things the next day - which surprises us, but it's nice. But usually within two days. But when it goes four, five, six days, we could be out. We don't order a month in advance,” he says.
Mail in this neighborhood usually comes any time between 10 am and 7 pm, but it has gotten worse in recent years.
“It’s kind of frustrating because a lot of people have bills that they get, we do most of ours online, you know if you're waiting on a bill and they don't give you a long period of time to pay the bills, it's just not a good situation at all,” says Bob Anderson.
Mary Ann adds sometimes package deliveries are not efficient because 4-5 different mail trucks are going through one neighborhood.
When mail service issues occur, USPS encourages customers to reach out to their local postal station.
Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/. Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service.
In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.