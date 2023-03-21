Rochester names its first female Deputy Fire Chief

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester has a new Deputy Fire Chief.
Holly Mulholland was named Tuesday as the replacement for Deputy Chief Vance Swisher, who left the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) to become Fire Chief in Ankeny, Iowa. RFD says Mulholland has been with the department for almost 15 years and she is the first woman to serve in the Deputy Chief role.
“We are always happy to see members of the RFD team have the opportunity to grow and develop into various roles across the department,” says Fire Chief Eric Kerska. “Holly is an example of working her way up through the ranks, while seeking the training, education, and experiences needed to become a strategic leader. Holly is a great leader and a perfect fit for Deputy Chief.”
RFD says Mulholland is a canine handler for Minnesota K9 Search Specialists and serves as the team’s Vice President. She trains a live find urban search and rescue canine and has started training a puppy for human remains detection, a role that is largely voluntary. Mulholland has also served as an instructor within the department and throughout the state for training response to active shooter events.
“I am humbled and honored to have been appointed to the position of Deputy Chief of the Rochester Fire Department,” says Mulholland. “I look forward to pursuing the next chapter of my career with this phenomenal department that is made so by the incredibly talented and professional staff.”