Rochester named one of the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s official! Rochester is one of the best places to live in the United States.
At least that’s according to Liveability.com. The website has released its 10th annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list and Rochester made the cut.
“There’s no one size fits all when it comes to finding the right place to live, and we want our ranking to help you find your best place,” says Amanda Ellis, Livability.com Editor-in-Chief. “That’s why this year’s list is not a ranking telling you the No. 1 to No. 100 best places to live in America. Instead, we’re leaving it up to each individual to filter and rank the categories that mean the most to them for a personalized top 100 ranking of the best places to live.”
To find out why Rochester made the list, click here.
Livability.com says it partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to evaluate roughly 100 data points measuring the economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education, and health. Users can prioritize which criteria are most important to them and indicate their preferred region, home pricing, and population size to create their personalized Top 100 Best Places to Live.
Livability and AGS say they collected data for more than 2,000 U.S. cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000, using a weighted algorithm to select the 100 best places to live. That algorithm also factored in additional affordability criteria based on an analysis of average rents and home prices relative to local income. The resulting list of 100 places represents the top 5% of U.S. cities with populations in the studied range.