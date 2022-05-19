Rochester mother shares breast milk during formula shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As families search the aisles for baby formula during this national shortage one Rochester mother's generous offer to donate her own breast milk is touching lives of other moms in our community.
The clear and pressing need of families seeking baby formula alternatives prompted mother of two, Alyssa Fay, to post an offer on Facebook.
She explained, "Seeing all these moms I was like, well, I don't know if they'll want breast milk because I'm a completely random person, but if they're looking for formula and can't find it I figured that's an awesome substitute as well."
After posting on the group Spotted in Rochester to let other families know she's willing to donate supplies - the response was immediate.
"I was blown away by how many moms reached out right away and are still reaching out," she recalled.
Dozens of comments began flooding in and true to her word Alyssa didn't hesitate to help. She responded to all direct message inquires and lined up eight moms she could donate her breast milk to in less than a day.
One of the recipients, Danielle from Stewartville, says she sometimes struggles to produce breast milk herself.
Danielle said, "There's occasions where I need to supplement just because I don't produce enough so I've had to resort to formula."
However, with a son who doesn't take too well to formula she's thankful for moms like Alyssa.
"I'm really just grateful. It means a lot. I don't know how to describe it but it really just helps," she added.
So, while they may not know each other personally Alyssa says she knows the connection of motherhood is bringing them together for the greater good.
She explained, "I thought I'd have a harder time parting with my milk, this sounds silly but it's kind of like blood, sweat and tears for all of the pumping and saving and storing of the milk, so I thought I'd have a harder time parting with it but now that I've given it up, it's like this is what I'm meant to do."
Alyssa says her family is moving soon and storage space is limited which also prompted her to make the offer. She still plans to keep enough for her son but hopes to share as much as she can.