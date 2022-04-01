Rochester mosque receives grant from DEED

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester mosque is one of several southeastern Minnesota organizations that received a grant from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
the Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq mosque received $1.5 million dollars from DEED. It's part of the Target Community Capital Project. The grant will go towards making improvements.
Deed awarded the grant to the mosque so they can create opportunities for workforce development and job training.
The grant money will also be used for repairs and expansion. The mosque wants to add more classrooms and add more space for people to pray
"We are thankful that we are one of the few that did receive this grant," explains board member Abdullahi Adan. "We look forward to working with the Deed the department to use this grant towards preparing the infrastructure and facilities necessary to make economic development and opportunity for our community here."
According to Deed, the mosque is the only place of worship to receive a grant in The Med City.
Only 11 percent of organizations that applied for the grant were able to receive it.