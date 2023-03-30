Rochester middle schooler named national photography champion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An eighth-grader at Dakota Middle School is a national champion in the School Photographers of America’s 2023 Winter National Student Photography Contest Grand Champions.
Middle and high school students all over the country submitted entries for the four different categories: school sports, student life, senior superlatives, and creative. Elia Atkins photo of an owl won in the Creative category, earning her a letter of recognition and a new Sony A7c camera kit.
“We are so excited that Elia took this opportunity to share her stunning picture and talent!” says Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak. “It is wonderful that she captured an image from right here in Rochester to be shared on a national level. Congratulations again to Elia!”
Principal Lundak surprised Atkins with the news during her math class. Atkins’ parents were present for the awarding of the certificate and the new camera.
Three other students were also named national champions:
Luke Lobato of North Augusta High School in North Augusta, SC — Winter Sports category
Sohail Fong of Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, IL — Student Life category
Chase Feigel of Timberlake Christian School in Forest, VA — Senior Superlatives category
"We are seeing some incredible photographs this year. I am stunned at the level of quality and art these students are creating," says David Crandall, executive director of School Photographers of America (SPOA). "Seeing students have a passion for photography in high school is incredible for our industry and many others. Having a partner like Sony reward these students with brand new Sony camera kits is amazing and shows their vested interest and investment into education and future professional photographers."
SPOA is the national trade association for school photography and yearbooks. Their mission is to educate, advocate, promote, protect and preserve the great traditions of school photography and yearbooks.