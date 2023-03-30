 Skip to main content
...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A potent storm system brings a variety of impactful weather to
the region into Saturday morning. Tonight, a mix of snow and
freezing rain will fall across parts of north-central Wisconsin.
While totals will be relatively minor, travel impacts are
possible.

Come Friday night, wide spread rain transitions to snow. The snow
will be heavy at times, especially along and north of Interstate
94 where 1 to 2" per hour rates are expected. Currently, the
higher amounts from 6 to 10 inches are favored north of Highway 10
in north-central Wisconsin. Moving south to Interstate 90, some
accumulations are expected, but the track of the storm and how
quickly rain transitions to just snow brings some uncertainty in
how much to expect.

In addition northwest winds will increase Friday night, gusting
from 35 to 45 mph. Visibilities will be further reduced in the
falling snow, with some drifting mostly in open areas.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Drifting of snow
in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread drifting
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Rochester middle schooler named national photography champion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An eighth-grader at Dakota Middle School is a national champion in the School Photographers of America’s 2023 Winter National Student Photography Contest Grand Champions.

Middle and high school students all over the country submitted entries for the four different categories: school sports, student life, senior superlatives, and creative.  Elia Atkins photo of an owl won in the Creative category, earning her a letter of recognition and a new Sony A7c camera kit.

“We are so excited that Elia took this opportunity to share her stunning picture and talent!” says Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak.  “It is wonderful that she captured an image from right here in Rochester to be shared on a national level. Congratulations again to Elia!”

Principal Lundak surprised Atkins with the news during her math class.  Atkins’ parents were present for the awarding of the certificate and the new camera.

Three other students were also named national champions:

Luke Lobato of North Augusta High School in North Augusta, SC — Winter Sports category

Sohail Fong of Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, IL — Student Life category

Chase Feigel of Timberlake Christian School in Forest, VA — Senior Superlatives category

"We are seeing some incredible photographs this year. I am stunned at the level of quality and art these students are creating," says David Crandall, executive director of School Photographers of America (SPOA).  "Seeing students have a passion for photography in high school is incredible for our industry and many others. Having a partner like Sony reward these students with brand new Sony camera kits is amazing and shows their vested interest and investment into education and future professional photographers."

SPOA is the national trade association for school photography and yearbooks.  Their mission is to educate, advocate, promote, protect and preserve the great traditions of school photography and yearbooks.

