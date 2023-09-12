Rochester men to stand trial for spring shootout

ROCHESTER, Minn. Two men arrested after an apparent shootout in a Rochester neighborhood are pleading not guilty.
Michael King Jr., 23 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting March 24, 2024, for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting toward a person. The trial of Joshua Eugene Adams, 27 of Rochester, for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon is set to begin January 16, 2024.
Investigators say a dispute over money and a set of keys led to King and Adams shooting at each other on May 19 at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Ashland Drive NW. Court documents indicate over 10 shots were fired in the exchange. No injuries were reported from the incident.