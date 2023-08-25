Rochester medical researcher going to federal prison for trying to aid foreign terrorists

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man will spend over 18 years in federal prison for trying to help terrorists.
Muhammad Masood, 31, a licensed doctor in Pakistan and formerly employed as a Research Coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Masood used an encrypted messaging application to facilitate his travel overseas to join a terrorist organization between January 2020 and March 2020. Court documents state Masood made multiple comments about his desire to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (“ISIS”), and he pledged his allegiance to the designated terrorist organization and its leader. Masood also expressed his desire to conduct “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.
Investigators say Masood bought a plane ticket from Chicago to Amman, Jordan, on February 21, 2020, and planned to travel from there to Syria. On March 16, 2020, Masood’s travel plans changed because Jordan closed its borders to incoming travel due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Federal law enforcement says Masood then agreed to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet up with an individual who he believed would assist him with travel via cargo ship to deliver him to ISIS territory.
Masood traveled from Rochester to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on March 19, 2020, to board a flight bound for Los Angeles, California. Upon arrival at MSP, Masood checked in for his flight and was subsequently arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
He has now been sentenced 18 years and two months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.