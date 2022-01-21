Rochester meat cutter advances in national contest for $25,000

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – An employee of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Rochester has qualified for the second round of the “National Meat Cutter Challenge.”
Justin McFarlin will join 19 other professional meat-cutters in Famers Branch, Texas on January 26 for the chance to advance to the final round in Louisville, Kentucky. The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $25,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.
Texas Roadhouse says each meat cutter is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local restaurant and, in an average year, they cut about $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in the 35-degree walk-in cooler.
For the second-round challenge, each participant receives 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. They will be judged on quality, yield, and speed in this timed cut-off. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the allotted time.
“Hand-cut steaks are a signature element of our success and our culture,” says Jesse Selland, Texas Roadhouse Product Coach Director. “The annual competition allows our meat cutters to showcase their skills. They’re the best of the best!”