Rochester mayor picked for national policy group

WASHINGTON DC – Rochester’s mayor has been selected for an exclusive national network of state and local officials.
The NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders) says it is focused on enacting pro-growth progressive solutions across a diverse array of communities.
“We are in a vitally important moment for state and local leaders as we work to channel transformational levels of federal aid while grappling with the challenges that will continue to affect the economic security of Rochester for decades to come,” says Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. “I look forward to sharing lessons with and learning from other leaders who are setting the standard for effective governance, and I am excited to be part of NewDEAL’s efforts to expand opportunities for Americans in communities nationwide.”
Some of NewDEAL’s projects include:
- Releasing an American Rescue Plan Act impact report highlighting some of the innovative ways members of the network have used federal funding to transform their communities.
- Leading a working group that released a Democracy Playbook, featuring actionable steps elected officials across all levels of state and local government can take to strengthen elections.
- Contributing policy recommendations on education, climate change, broadband, and the future of work.
NewDEAL says Norton was selected to join because of her dedication to promoting sustainable and livable communities, as well as her extensive experience in public service and leadership.
The organization’s next major convening will take place at the 2023 Spring Ideas Summit, May 15-16 in Detroit, where about 50 members will join other innovators from the public and private sectors to discuss a forward-looking agenda for state and local elected officials to address the biggest challenges facing our country, including housing, education, climate change, and threats to our democracy.