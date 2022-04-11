Rochester Mayor Norton is running for re-election

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Kim Norton says she wants a second term as Mayor of Rochester.
First elected in 2018, Norton is the first woman to be Rochester’s mayor in the city’s history.
“I love finding solutions to problems facing our community,” says Norton. “I have worked hard with our wonderful city staff, the city council and many of our community partners throughout all the challenges brought on by the pandemic. Together, we worked to find ways to support local businesses and struggling families, while keeping Rochester moving forward. I am proud of the actions we took to protect the health of our community and to help Rochester rebound from the pandemic and its economic impacts quickly and successfully. I look forward to tackling new projects that will benefit our whole community in the years ahead.”
Among the accomplishments Norton points to in her first term:
• Winning the prestigious Bloomberg Global Mayor Challenge - a $1M grant for Rochester -- awarded to only 15 cities worldwide -- that focuses on increasing economic mobility for BIPOC women while fulfilling workforce needs to support the city's growth in construction related fields.
• Promoting new workforce and economic development tactics to help Rochester businesses and community members sustain economic stability.
• Taking steps to make Rochester more environmentally sustainable and resilient by engaging a community task force in creating a comprehensive sustainability plan, adding electric buses, converting streetlights to LED, and supporting development of benchmarking efforts in buildings across the city.
• Helping address homelessness through considerable community engagement and collaboration with state, county and city officials and nonprofits, resulting in the development of both night-time shelters and daytime programming.
• Prioritizing public safety and ensuring progress on diversity, equity and inclusion goals for the city, its staff, and on boards and commissions.
• Maintaining amenities that support a high quality of life for all residents, such as neighborhood and park enhancements, and improved transit options and bus stops.
• Encouraging a healthy community and launching health-promotion activities for residents, including the Move with the Mayor program.